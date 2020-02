Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 08:41 Hits: 2

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) says intelligence agents are summoning Iranian journalists, raiding their homes, and confiscating their equipment in a campaign to silence criticism of state policies ahead of this month’s parliamentary elections.

