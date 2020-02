Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 08:19 Hits: 2

The incident occurred at a postal company office in the Dutch capital and police presumed it was a letter bomb. A second explosion occurred in Kerkrade, Limburg, the southernmost province of the Netherlands.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/explosion-in-amsterdam-mail-room/a-52346711?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf