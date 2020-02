Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 04:56 Hits: 1

Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the nominating race and dealing a setback to moderate rival Joe Biden, who appeared likely to finish a disappointing fifth.

