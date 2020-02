Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 08:51 Hits: 2

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Three U.S. Air Force aircraft, including two B-52 bombers, flew near Taiwan on Wednesday, the island's defence ministry said, after Taiwan's air force scrambled earlier in the week to intercept Chinese jets.

