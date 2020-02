Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 08:51 Hits: 2

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore and Malaysia will set up a joint working group to strengthen cooperation in tackling the spread of the (COVID-19) coronavirus outbreak.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/02/12/singapore-malaysia-to-form-joint-working-group-to-curb-covid-19-coronavirus-outbreak