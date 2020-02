Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 08:07 Hits: 2

The US and the Taliban appeared closer Wednesday to a breakthrough in talks over an American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said there had been "notable progress" in negotiations.

