Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 05:28 Hits: 2

The results came in promptly in New Hampshire on Tuesday - unlike in Iowa's caucuses last week - as voters rendered their first clear-cut verdict of 2020.Who were the winners and losers in the Granite State?...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/482700-winners-and-losers-from-the-new-hampshire-primary