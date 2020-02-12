Andrew Yang ends presidential run

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 01:13 Hits: 2

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang is ended his presidential bid on Tuesday night, making the remaining field that much whiter.

"I am a numbers guy," Yang said in an interview with the Washington Post. "In most of these [upcoming] states, I'm not going to be at a threshold where I get delegates, which makes sticking around not necessarily helpful or productive in terms of furthering the goals of this campaign." He's not endorsing any of his former rivals at the moment, saying "If I become persuaded that there's a particular candidate that gives us a superior chance of beating Donald Trump, and I think it's important to make that opinion known, then I would consider it for sure."

His campaign manager Zach Grauman discussed Yang's decision on PBS's Newshour Tuesday evening. "By the numbers, the decision was pretty clear," he said. "It doesn't feel honest to keep taking money and enthusiasm from our supporters, but also from the Democratic Party. It's obviously a difficult decision, but we believe the right one."

