Justice Ginsburg nixes quick Equal Rights Amendment ratification, saying deadline has 'long' passed

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dealt a blow to those hoping that the Equal Rights Amendment, as recently ratified by necessary 38th state Virginia, would finally be written into the Constitution. CNN reports that in response to a question during a Georgetown University Law Center appearance on Monday, Ginsberg indicated that she, too, believed the would-be amendment's 38th ratifier came "long after the deadline passed."

Since Ginsberg is one of the court's most liberal voices, that effectively kills any notion that the now-conservative body would support those who say the 38th vote is the 38th vote, no matter how long (nearly a century, in this case) it took to get it. Ginsberg wants to see an Equal Rights Amendment in the Constitution, she emphasized again. But it's going to have to "be put back in the political hopper," starting from scratch.

