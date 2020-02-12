Texas teen growing his hair for sister in chemo drops out when school threatens discipline for it

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 03:30 Hits: 2

Newt Johnson, a 16-year-old Texas teen, started growing his hair for his sister because her long red locks had started falling out in her chemotherapy fight with a rare autoimmune disease, according to CNN. It’s the kind of selflessness many high school administrators would praise a teen for, but administrators at Poth High School, which is about 36 miles southeast of San Antonio, thought Johnson’s decision deserved punishment instead because of an archaic school policy preventing male students from having long hair.

Johnson ended up withdrawing from the school in lieu of the in-school suspension or after-school detention administrators threatened if he didn’t cut his hair by January 21, Poth ISD Superintendent Paula Renken told CNN. "It really stressed me out because I already worried about my sister," Johnson told the news network.

Maggie Johnson, an 11-year-old girl in 5th grade, became suddenly ill and was diagnosed with Granulomatosis with polyangiitis, a type of blood vessel disorder that affected her kidneys last year, according to a Facebook post October 23 from the Poth Independent School District, which Poth High School is also a part of. The district was raising money to help support the Johnson family when it described Maggie’s “fiery red hair and spunky personality to match. … Poth ISD staff are contributing to help offset some of the expenses the family will have with being at the hospital with Maggie and making sure Newt and Jasper are here at school,” the district said. It was apparently just kidding on that last part though.

The district instead showed a greater allegiance to its own policy, which states: “Male students’ hair shall not extend beyond the ear opening on the sides nor beyond the top of a dress shirt collar in the back. No ‘tails’ of any kind will be allowed for male students. Symbols and/or numbers may not be cut or shaved into the hair. Hair may not extend over the top of the eyebrow, hang over the face and eyes or be distracting to others or self.”

Maggie told News 4 San Antonio her brother came up with the idea to start growing his hair in case she needed a wig when she complimented his hair. He’s looking to reach eight to 14 inches before making the donation through the nonprofit Locks of Love, CNN reported. "I don't understand why he has to get in trouble for doing this for me," Maggie told News 4 San Antonio.

The journey already has been difficult for Maggie. "I get like nauseated and I’ll throw up and like get a real bad headache," she told News 4 San Antonio. "I have to get chemo, dialysis." Alan Johnson, the children’s father, told CNN he is proud of his son, who is now being homeschooled. "Listen to your kids,” he said in advice to other parents, “if they really believe in something, even if it does go against the rules.”

Renken told CNN the district raised more than $3,000 to support the Johnson family. "It was never about not supporting a sick child," the superintendent said. "Principal (Todd) Deaver performed his duties as he is expected to under the policies and procedures in place. He and his staff, along with the other two campuses in Poth ISD, enforce the board directed rules and guidelines fairly and consistently."

