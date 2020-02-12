Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 04:44 Hits: 2

Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire Democratic primary for the second time, following a dominant performance in the state in 2016. Sanders’ win follows a contested result in Iowa that saw him take the popular vote but trail narrowly in the delegate count, with some errors still not corrected.

New Hampshire will send 24 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention—you can find out more about how they’re allocated from David Jarman’s Daily Kos guide to the New Hampshire primary. There will be 3,979 delegates to the DNC and it takes 1,990 delegates to win the nomination.

The call for Sanders came with 84% of precincts reporting, after a steadily decreasing lead stabilized at around 4000 votes (or roughly 1.4 percent of the vote).

Turnout, based on the last batch of returns to drop, has already well exceeded the 2016 Democratic primary in New Hampshire.

