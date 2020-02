Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 18:54 Hits: 2

The United States has accused Tehran of using satellite launches to develop ballistic missiles two days after Iranian officials reported a failed attempt to send an Iranian-made Zafar satellite into Earth orbit.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/s-accuses-iran-using-satellite-launches-develop-ballistic-missiles/30429257.html