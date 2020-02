Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 00:15 Hits: 3

by Hunter The rule of law is collapsing in real time. Near the end of another Oval Office grievance session, Donald Trump said it perhaps isn’t enough that he had Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/trump-suggests-key-impeachment-witness-alexander-vindman-should-face-disciplinary-action/