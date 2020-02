Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 20:19 Hits: 2

EU authorities are closely monitoring the coronavirus epidemic. The threat level for Europe is low. Only 33 cases have been reported in the bloc. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels on efforts to contain the virus.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-crisis-center-monitors-coronavirus-outbreak-offers-aid-to-china/a-52344944?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf