Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020

GENEVA: China's coronavirus outbreak poses a "very grave threat for the rest of the world" and should be viewed as "Public Enemy Number 1", the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday (Feb 11). WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to step up measures ...

