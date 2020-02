Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 00:53 Hits: 4

CNA Lifestyle was in San Francisco, where the Korean company brought back the clamshell style, decided to upsize its latest phone, and said goodbye to the headphone jack.

Read more https://cnalifestyle.channelnewsasia.com/trending/samsung-unpacked-event-galaxy-s20-z-flip-12420968