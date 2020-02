Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 00:53 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday (Feb 11) accused each other of being racist, escalating a war of words between the two wealthy businessmen. Trump fired the first volley, posting a 2015 audio clip via Twitter of Bloomberg ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-bloomberg-2020-election-fight-racist-12424892