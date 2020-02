Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 12:52 Hits: 2

Sinn Féin's shocking success in Ireland's general election reflects several factors, from years of austerity to Brexit, which unlocked the Pandora's box of Irish reunification. If the long-shunned nationalists finds their way into government, a referendum on reunification with Northern Ireland will be only a matter of time.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/sinn-fein-irish-election-will-accelerate-reunification-vote-by-bill-emmott-2020-02