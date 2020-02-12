Live coverage: The 2020 New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

New Hampshire is hosting the first presidential primary of 2020, where voters will decide how many delegates to award each of the contenders competing for the Democratic Party’s nomination. Polls close in most of the state at 7 PM ET, with final polls closing in the rest of New Hampshire at 8 PM ET. We’ll be liveblogging this contest below. While the results come in, you can check out our guide to the primary.

Welcome to the first normal (we hope!) presidential primary liveblog of 2020! While polls have already closed in much of New Hampshire, a good portion of the state will remain open for another hour. Four years ago, we got a trickle of results just before 8 PM ET, but don’t expect much until later in the evening. (The miniscule numbers you see already are from the trio of municipalities that vote at midnight on primary day.)

Also note that while media outlets may call a winner early, the order of finish for all the candidates matters a great deal because the primaries aren’t (just) about racking up press-friendly “victories”: They’re about collecting enough delegates to secure the nomination at the national convention in July. Keep that in mind when you see the final tallies, because there’s a good chance the number of delegates separating the various contenders will be quite small, especially compared to the 1,990 needed for a majority.

One other thing that you can look at, while you’re waiting for numbers, is the Delegate Tracker that’s also part of our AP data bundle. Currently the numbers you’re seeing are only the delegates that the candidates emerged from Iowa with; possibly the New Hampshire delegates will be filled in tonight as they’re toted up, or that might happen in coming days, depending on how close the vote totals will be. Keep in mind that there are four separate pools of delegates up from grabs tonight, and that some may be close while others aren’t: statewide at-large, statewide PLEOs, and for each of the state’s 1st and 2nd congressional districts.

Also, the AP is finally reporting some non-Dixville Notch, non-Hart’s Location votes! But we’re still at only 1% reporting and we won’t start generalizing until we’re a little further along.

