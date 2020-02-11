Trump administration ramps up attacks on states and localities over pro-immigrant measures

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 17:00 Hits: 2

It’s an election year, which means that the Trump administration is ramping up the old anti-immigrant playbook. During a New Hampshire rally on Monday, impeached president Donald Trump reprised his recitation of “The Snake,” a song he’s bastardized into some sort of cautionary tale about immigrants, even though he’s hired a number of them as his personal housekeepers to work so closely to him that they tested his makeup to ensure it hadn’t dried up.

That same day, Trump’s attorney general and personal lackey, William Barr, touted a “significant escalation” in attacks on states and localities that have taken pro-immigrant steps, announcing that the Justice Department is suing New Jersey and King County, Washington, over policies limiting local cooperation with federal immigration authorities, and California over a law banning private immigration detention facilities. Because states’ rights, until not.

ICE had thuggishly threatened New Jersey over the directive, claiming “the agency would have no choice but to conduct at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at worksites,” but state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal had thankfully refused to budge. In a statement, Grewal continued to stand firm, calling the lawsuit an “election-year stunt,” and saying, “Thankfully, nothing about today’s lawsuit changes our work on the ground. While the president grandstands, we’re focused on protecting the nine million residents of New Jersey.”

King County Executive Dow Constantine defended his historic directive blocking ICE from using King County International Airport to deport immigrants and separate families, saying, “It is no surprise that Trump and Barr are bullying King County for being a welcoming community that respects the rights of all people. Our ordinances rightly require that King County facilitate immigration enforcement directives only when accompanied by a valid court order. … We look forward to our day in court.”

Last week, the Trump administration also began to block New Yorkers from enrolling or reenrolling in federal Trusted Traveler Programs, another politically motivated stunt that state leaders have now sued the administration over. "The Trump administration's new policy not only negatively impacts travelers, workers, commerce and our economy, but it jeopardizes public safety," state Attorney General Letitia James said. "No one should ever use our nation's security as a political weapon, let alone the commander in chief."

But look for the impeached president to keep shoveling the anti-immigrant rhetoric and actions all the way through Election Day in November, even though they helped Democrats sweep the House of Representatives by a historic margin in the 2018 midterms. Trump pointing fingers at immigrant families as the cause of all your problems as he swindles the taxpayer for weekend trips to his personal resort is all he knows; it’s his whole shtick—and we just have to keep fighting it as we did last time.

