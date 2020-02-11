Marie Newman secures key endorsement in primary against 'reluctant Democrat' Lipinski

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 20:00 Hits: 2

Marie Newman, who is challenging dinosaur incumbent Rep. Dan Lipinski in the Democratic primary in Illinois' 3rd Congressional District, is a formidable candidate—and now she's secured the endorsement of the Chicago Sun-Times in the March 17 primary. Yes, Lipinski has become woefully out of touch with his constituents, a "reluctant Democrat." But the Sun-Times endorsed him in the same matchup in 2018. That's changed this year, because, the paper writes, "Marie Newman leaves no doubt that she will stand up for health care, Dreamers and women's rights."

The editors say, "Democratic voters in this district deserve to be represented by a consistent fighter for better health care, especially as the Trump administration continues its assault on the Affordable Care Act." Newman, they write, "leaves no doubt that she would make that fight. … Nobody will have to give her a push to champion the values and policies of her own party." That's pretty much the whole shebang right there. In two years' time, Newman has won over the Sun-Times because she's demonstrated that she has what it takes to hold this office.

Please donate $5 today to elect a better Democrat, Marie Newman, and give the lousy Democrat the boot!

On women's rights and health care and LGBTQ rights and immigration—on everything that matters to the 3rd District, the Sun-Times says—she's the better choice. There's no doubt about that, as Lipinski has proven time and time again that he's a lousy Democrat and would far rather be a Republican, if his district would elect one. He's been a Democrat for the sake of convenience and his career. And the district wouldn't elect a Republican.

This follows on the heels of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's endorsement of Newman on Saturday. Lightfoot is Chicago’s first gay mayor, and based her support for Newman in part on the fact that "Lipinski voted against Obamacare, mocks efforts to combat climate change, and is actually still opposed to marriage equality. That's right, if it were up to Dan Lipinski, I wouldn't be able to marry my wife." But it’s not just how bad Lipinski is—it’s also how good Newman is. "I know that when it comes to protecting hardworking immigrants and refugees who have helped build and grow our city and region, Marie Newman will stand in solidarity with these important communities," Lightfoot said.

Now Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District has a chance to be represented by a real Democrat. This is the perfect race, because not only is there tremendous negative motivation—Lipinski is awful—but there’s also huge positive motivation. Electing Newman will make the House Democratic majority even better.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1918413