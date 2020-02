Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 13:08 Hits: 4

Government forces seized control of a highway in northwest Syria for the first time since 2012 on Tuesday as they pressed their campaign to eradicate the last rebel strongholds in Idlib province and the Aleppo countryside, a war monitor said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200211-fighting-continues-in-idlib-as-turkey-russia-talks-end-inconclusively