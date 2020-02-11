Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 14:16 Hits: 6

She's worked with the likes of Ridley Scott, Jim Jarmusch and Asghar Farhadi. She was the first Iranian actress to star in a Hollywood film after the 1979 revolution and the first to appear in an Israeli movie. Golshifteh Farahani speaks to Eve Jackson about her new movie “Arab Blues” where she plays a psychoanalyst trying to set up a practice in Tunisia after the Arab Spring. They also talk about her being an Iranian artist in exile and why she loves her adoptive country, France, so much.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20200211-encore-golshifteh-farahani-an-iranian-actress-in-exile