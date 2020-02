Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 14:32 Hits: 4

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the UN Security Council Tuesday in a bid to rally international support against the Trump administration’s Middle East peace proposal, calling it an "Israeli-American plan".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200211-palestinian-leader-attempts-to-drum-up-opposition-to-trump-plan-at-un