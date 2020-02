Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 15:28 Hits: 4

Sudan has agreed to hand over ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir and others to the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Darfur, a top official of Sudan’s new ruling body said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200211-sudan-agrees-to-transfer-ex-president-bashir-to-icc-for-war-crimes