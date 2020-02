Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 15:47 Hits: 4

China's coronavirus outbreak poses a "very grave threat for the rest of the world", the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday in an appeal for sharing virus samples and speeding up research into drugs and vaccines.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/wuhan-coronavirus-grave-threat-who-12423160