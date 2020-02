Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 14:46 Hits: 3

There is much truth to the view that President Donald Trump's "America First" policies are an abdication of global leadership, sounding the death knell of the post-World War II multilateral order that the United States shaped and sustained. At the same time, this troubling turn represents a reversion to long-standing US values.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/america-reverts-to-isolationism-by-barry-eichengreen-2020-02