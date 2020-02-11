The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Iranian-Americans in the Age of Trump, the Travel Ban, and the Threat of War

Category: World Hits: 4

Assal Rad
Over and over Americans have called for diplomatic solutions, an end to endless wars, and have worked tirelessly to realize the full breadth of equality and freedoms we have espoused for centuries. (Photo: Liz Lemon/Flickr/cc)

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/02/11/iranian-americans-age-trump-travel-ban-and-threat-war?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version