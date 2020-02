Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 13:56 Hits: 4

A Carnival cruise ship on Tuesday was refused entry to Thailand over fears of coronavirus. This is the fifth port to deny the ship to dock despite no cases of the virus having been confirmed on board the Holland Ame...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/482480-carnival-cruise-ship-refused-entry-by-fifth-port-due-to-coronavirus-fears