Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 15:40 Hits: 4

Things move fast in Trump World. It was only a week ago that we gathered for what was supposed to be Donald Trump's third State of the Union address. It turned out to be anything but.What we experienced on Feb. 4 w...

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/bill-press/482442-pressrush-limbaugh-is-the-worst-of-america