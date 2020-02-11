Trump, who gave us trillion-dollar deficits, promises a balanced budget by 2035

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 15:00 Hits: 4

Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain, folks, who thinks the same fuzzy math that brought us trillion-dollar deficits will now erase them by 2035. That's right: Despite having to concede that its previous 3% growth forecasts didn't live up to expectations, the White House is assuring America that it'll be nothing but soaring 3% growth going forward, according to The New York Times.

By next year, the deficit will already be dipping below $1 trillion, and then it will just dwindle down until, poof! It's gone for good by 2035. Naturally, after briefly admitting that their previous growth projections had been too bullish, Trump officials went right back to using their 3% growth metric for the next few years. It's not only a projection that failed them in the past—it's also one that isn't shared for the future by the Federal Reserve, the budget office, and others that almost uniformly predict the growth rate falling under 2% going forward.

Although the White House once claimed the mantle of being the only administration to enjoy growth that "meets or exceeds its own forecasts in each of its first two years in office,” that also proved false once the Commerce Department revised its 2018 growth rate. Ultimately, the White House predictions fell short in both 2018 and 2019. Surely, its 2020-through-2035 projections will be spot-on, though. And if they're not, Trump will simply lie about them in perpetuity, while the rest of us bear the burden of his alternative facts.

