Despite Corporate Media's War on Bernie, Sanders Rides Wave of Support into New Hampshire Primary

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 13:38 Hits: 3

Polls have opened in New Hampshire for the first primary of the election season. The vote comes eight days after the still-disputed Iowa caucuses, where both Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg claimed victory. Both candidates have asked for a partial recanvass of the results. We speak with Arnie Arnesen, a longtime radio and TV host in New Hampshire and a former New Hampshire legislator, and Norman Solomon, co-founder and national coordinator of RootsAction.org, which is supporting Bernie Sanders.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/2/11/new_hampshire_primary_2020