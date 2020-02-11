The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Despite Corporate Media's War on Bernie, Sanders Rides Wave of Support into New Hampshire Primary

Polls have opened in New Hampshire for the first primary of the election season. The vote comes eight days after the still-disputed Iowa caucuses, where both Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg claimed victory. Both candidates have asked for a partial recanvass of the results. We speak with Arnie Arnesen, a longtime radio and TV host in New Hampshire and a former New Hampshire legislator, and Norman Solomon, co-founder and national coordinator of RootsAction.org, which is supporting Bernie Sanders.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/2/11/new_hampshire_primary_2020

