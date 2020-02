Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 02:17 Hits: 3

Since President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the Senate last week, many political commentators have suggested that his electoral fortunes are rising while the Democrats’ 2020 prospects are dimming. But as…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/hes-a-con-man-msnbcs-chris-hayes-explains-why-trump-is-much-weaker-than-he-seems/