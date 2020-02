Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 02:46 Hits: 3

In the expanding effort to privatize the nation’s public education system, an ominous, less-understood strain of the movement is the corporate influence in Career and Technical Education (CTE) that is…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/were-being-hijacked-how-corporations-are-forcing-their-way-into-americas-public-schools/