Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

Several European politicians and MEPs have called for action against abortion "misinformation" clinics. Many of the Christian conservative facilities have been accused of spreading fear among vulnerable women.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-lawmakers-slam-abortion-misinformation-network/a-52330320?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf