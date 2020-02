Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 06:00 Hits: 5

Ireland's republican Sinn Fein party delivered its best-ever performance ever in the general elections. The former IRA-linked party could play an important role in the next government.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ira-linked-sinn-fein-becomes-ireland-s-second-largest-party/a-52331639?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf