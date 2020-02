Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 06:05 Hits: 5

Hardest-hit Hubei province reported another 103 deaths, the highest single-day toll since the virus began to spread. Meanwhile, Xi Jinping has appeared at a frontline hospital.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-death-toll-surpasses-1-000/a-52331166?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf