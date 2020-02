Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 09:34 Hits: 5

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Kenyans gathered at an open air stadium on Tuesday for the state funeral of Daniel Arap Moi, the country's longest serving president, who died last week aged 95.

