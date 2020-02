Category: World Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 23:25 Hits: 3

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recommended on Monday that former Trump aide Roger Stone serve a prison sentence of between 7 and 9 years for lying to Congress and witness tampering.In a court filing to a federal d...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/482418-doj-asks-judge-to-sentence-roger-stone-to-7-9-years-in-prison