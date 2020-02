Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 00:35 Hits: 5

Attendees at President Trump's rally in New Hampshire on Monday chanted "46" when he introduced Donald Trump Jr., embracing the president's eldest son as a future candidate to follow his father into the Oval Office....

