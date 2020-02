Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 01:52 Hits: 5

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) said he will not hold a hearing on President Trump's proposed fiscal 2021 budget because it would only spark "animosity" between Democrats and administration officials....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/482458-gop-chairman-says-he-wont-hold-hearing-on-trumps-budget-it-turns-into-a