Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 February 2020 20:18 Hits: 3

Snoop Dogg said Saturday he wasn't threatening CBS News anchor Gayle King over a recent interview in which she broached the Kobe Bryant rape case following his death last week.The clarification comes after CBS News...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/482246-snoop-dogg-i-didnt-threaten-gayle-king-but-she-was-very-disrespectful-towards