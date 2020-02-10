Confirmed cases of coronavirus top 40,000, as China heads back to work, U.K. institutes quarantine

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 15:25 Hits: 3

The epicenter of the 2019 novel coronavirus continues to be in hard-hit Hubei Province in China, where the number of confirmed cases is now over 29,000. But that number means that more than 10,000 confirmed cases have been found outside that core area, and, after, an extended holiday that has kept public transportation empty and some city centers all but abandoned, China is now going back to work.

Meanwhile, the quarantinedDiamond Princess cruise ship now has 135 confirmed cases—more than double the cases known when the ship was originally held in Japan, as experts struggle to fend off contamination in a crowded environment that makes such efforts notoriously difficult. And while previous instances of coronavirus patients carrying the infection without symptoms had largely been debunked, the Diamond Princess is showing that asymptomatic cases are very much a real thing.

What the numbers show on Monday is that, though the rate of new cases continues to be lower than it was at the peak on Feb. 5, it’s not descending the kind of smooth curve that might indicate that this wildfire of a disease was actually under control. Meanwhile, the situation across China seems little less than chaotic, with the government signaling that workers in China’s largest cities should return to work, even as more and more videos leak out showing drastic, brutal steps being taken to contain the virus, along with videos of family members of the desperately ill begging for assistance.

Total confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus

One very rough measure of how this outbreak continues to grow? Every day I have to change the top range on the graph. That’s a trend I’d really like to see end. Soon.

Confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus by day

On the one hand, the number of confirmed cases remains below the worst days, and that’s good. But look back a week to Feb.y 2 and 3. On Feb. 2, the number of new cases was almost exactly what it was on Feb. 9, but on Feb. 10, the number of new cases actually exceeded what it was on Feb. 3. Once again, this thing is nowhere near under control.

One more set of numbers to get past.

3,282 (+632) 910 (+98) 42 (+4) 1(-)

Within China, 6,484 are currently listed as serious or critical.

Looking at the growth in numbers of cases outside of China, the biggest part—65 cases—comes from those poor folks who have to be terrified and miserable on the Diamond Princess. Depending on the site you check this morning, those numbers may or may not be reflected in the numbers shown for Japan, but 11 of the newly confirmed cases are American tourists aboard that ship.

Remember the single British traveler who made a two-day stop in Singapore, then made a visit to France before going home—leaving France with five new cases of coronavirus? On Monday, British officials are showing four additional cases of coronavirus on their side of the Channel that appear to be associated with the same traveler. And that’s in addition to the guy himself, who was listed on a previous day.

That case is part of something that’s likely to feature widely in news accounts on the coronavirus today. Authorities in the U.K. have announced that 2019 novel coronavirus is an “imminent threat” to public health, and they are instituting a series of measures at both national and local levels to address that threat. Those measures include the implementation of the first official quarantine in Europe.

There are spreaders, and then there are superspreaders. I’m thinking that the British traveler could be in the next Batman film as Mr. Sneeze. That’s not to diminish the seriousness of the situation—or the very serious reaction to what U.K. authorities clearly see as something that could get out of control with extraordinary ease. There are only eight identified cases in the U.K., but five of those have come in the last day, and “spooked” doesn’t begin to cover it.

What all this means for workers across China who are heading back to their jobs on Monday is completely unclear. In addition to Hubei, there are now three other provinces with more than 1,000 identified cases, and three more with over 500. In Hubei, it took only a week for that number to grow explosively to 10,000. Maybe cramming passengers back together into local trains, buses, factories, and office buildings won’t make a significant difference. Maybe officials feel like they’ve got this. On the other hand … see Mr. Sneeze.

And remember, it’s not time to panic—but it is time to observe and plan.

