Trump snubs Parkland family in school safety event at White House

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 17:50 Hits: 4

Impeached president Donald Trump is hosting families of the victims of the 2018 gun massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre at the White House on Monday, part of an announcement of new school safety measures. The Parkland, Florida, shooting took place two years ago this week, on Valentine’s Day. One prominent family, though, will not be present: Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was shot to death in the massacre, tweeted Monday morning, "I guess it is not all of the families as I only learned of this today through a reporter. My family and I were NOT invited."

Guttenberg was escorted out of the State of the Union speech last week. He had been invited by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and erupted vocally when Trump's speech turned to guns, an interruption for which he's apologized. "I do owe my family and friends an apology," he wrote the next day. "I have tried to conduct myself with dignity throughout this process and I will do better as I pursue gun safety." He texted with a Miami Herald reporter Monday about the White House snub, saying, "I love the families and do not want to interfere. […] My issue is only with the way the [White House] put out its public schedule."

The details of Trump's announcement have not yet been made public. Ryan Petty, a member of another of the Parkland families, told the Herald that "a good portion" of the families would be at the White House. "I can't say anything until we get there today but they are doing a school safety announcement, something we've been working on for the better part of a year," Petty told the paper. "I'm sworn to secrecy until we get there."

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1918136