Schumer asks for sweeping probe of whistleblower retaliation after Trump's retribution campaign

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is asking 74 inspectors general, in every agency across the federal government, to investigate retaliation against whistleblowers following Donald Trump's weekend firing of people associated with his impeachment probe, according to Politico.

On Friday, Trump fired National Security Council member and impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, along with his twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, who did not testify, and Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who repeatedly said during testimony that all of Trump's top lieutenants were "in the loop" on his Ukraine scheme. The Vindman brothers are both active-duty military and have been reassigned.

In a letter, Schumer call the dismissals "part of a dangerous, growing pattern of retaliation against those who report wrongdoing only to find themselves targeted by the President and subject to his wrath and vindictiveness.”

Schumer specifically asked to be updated by the Pentagon's acting inspector general, Glenn Fine, on how recently Defense Department staff had been reminded of their whistleblower rights. Schumer additionally requested written assurances that the Defense Department's general counsel would protect whistleblowers both past and present against retaliation.

After firing Vindman from his White House assignment on the NSC, Trump continued smearing him over the weekend, calling him "insubordinate" and retweeting a GOP congressman who called him a "leaker."

