Category: World Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 07:29 Hits: 5

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has gained 64 of 125 seats in the single-chamber parliament, according to early results of snap general polls.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/azerbaijan-ruling-party-wins-majority-parliament-vote-irregularities/30426137.html