Category: World Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 07:07 Hits: 4

President Aliyev's Yeni Azerbaijan party has made big gains in Sunday's election. But the opposition says the ballot is a sham designed to strengthen the status quo.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/azerbaijan-exit-polls-show-ruling-party-strengthens-control/a-52309593?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf