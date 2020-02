Category: World Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 07:24 Hits: 4

President Nayib Bukele and a group of soldiers armed with automatic weapons briefly occupied El Salvador’s Congress on Sunday, stepping up a pressure campaign to force lawmakers to back a crime-fighting plan.

