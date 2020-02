Category: World Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 08:36 Hits: 6

HONG KONG: HSBC Holdings Plc is providing more than HK$30 billion ($3.9 billion) in liquidity relief to its business customers in Hong Kong, joining other lenders that are easing borrowing terms to help companies battered by the coronavirus outbreak.

