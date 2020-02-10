California bounty hunters chasing traffic warrant draw guns, storm car with 4 children inside

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 February 2020 03:35 Hits: 3

A black father and his four children encountered six armed bounty hunters with guns drawn last Thursday in a situation that started with accusations of nonviolent offenses and escalated to a crash and arrest in California’s Moreno Valley, according to ABC News. "Don't kill my daddy!" a child on the scene could be heard yelling in video of the encounter targeting Ricky Gory. He had just picked his 1-year-old, 6-year-old, 9-year-old and 12-year-old children up from school when he pulled into his driveway just before 2:25 PM and men who were later identified as bounty hunters stormed toward his car, ABC7 News reported.

Gory tried to drive away from the men and ended up crashing into a tree. He was then arrested on a traffic warrant, the news station reported. Amari Snell Moore, the oldest child on the scene, told ABC7 News a bounty hunter even confronted him. "The bounty hunter has his gun on his chest, and he's cussing at me,” the child told the news station, “telling me, 'Who else is in the f'ing house? Who else is in the car?'"

Brittany Snell, Amari's mother, accused the bounty hunters of apprehending the children in the car without cause. “It’s just barbaric,” she told ABC7 News. She said Gory, who has gotten traffic tickets and failed to appear in court, only fled because he didn't know they were bounty hunters. "I think he pretty much was trying to get his kids out of harm's way," she told ABC7 News. "Once he realized who they were, obviously you see in the video he didn't resist." In the video, Gory can be heard telling authorities: "I didn't see all that. I just see a gun in my face.”

